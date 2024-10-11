Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,517. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

