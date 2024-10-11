Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $37,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,873 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 659,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,270. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

