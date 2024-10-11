Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$58.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.38.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,610. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.