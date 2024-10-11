Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 4,330 call options.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. 4,495,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,104 shares of company stock worth $6,941,222. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,038,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

