Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 4,330 call options.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. 4,495,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,104 shares of company stock worth $6,941,222. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,038,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

