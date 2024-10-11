StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

SenesTech stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($84.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

