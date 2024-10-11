StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

