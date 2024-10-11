StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NTZ opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

