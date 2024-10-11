StockNews.com Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

LFUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.02. 99,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.65. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

