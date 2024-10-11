StockNews.com Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Hold

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

