Stolper Co Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stolper Co reduced its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.