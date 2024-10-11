StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.91.
In other news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. In other news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$337,006.74. Also, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
