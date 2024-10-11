Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,297,000 after buying an additional 248,360 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 337,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.59 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.55%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.