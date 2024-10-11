Strategic Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 954.1% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,368,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

AVGO opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $864.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.