Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

