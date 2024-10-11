Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $242,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

BA stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.26 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.