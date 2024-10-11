Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 12,388 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 93,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

