Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 147 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,817,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 203,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,382,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.60.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.71. 38,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.