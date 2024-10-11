Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 4,947,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,686,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.