Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

