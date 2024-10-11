Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 438,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 782,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPCR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of -3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,468,000 after buying an additional 553,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

