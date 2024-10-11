Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 5,033 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 681,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,624. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

