Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

GLW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 848,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,865. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

