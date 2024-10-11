Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 342,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,879,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,295,504. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

