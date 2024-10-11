Successful Portfolios LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.20. The company had a trading volume of 988,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,231. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.