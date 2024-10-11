Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $128,245,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $159.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.74.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 217.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

