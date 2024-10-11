Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 11,055.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.39. 73,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,797. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $8.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

