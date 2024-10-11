Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 11,055.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.39. 73,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,797. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $8.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
