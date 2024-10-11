Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$79.44 and last traded at C$78.87, with a volume of 243845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.78. The company has a current ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.3314607 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,000. In other news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

