Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNMCY remained flat at $13.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

