S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 74.0% in September

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SANW stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 80,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

