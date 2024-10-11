Swipe (SXP) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (SXP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $165.09 million and approximately $218.39 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 619,933,375 coins and its circulating supply is 619,931,406 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

