SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKHL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

