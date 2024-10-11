Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Head to Head Survey

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participações 85.25% 78.54% 46.93% Sysmex N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BB Seguridade Participações pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysmex pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BB Seguridade Participações and Sysmex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sysmex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Sysmex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participações $1.81 billion 6.60 $1.59 billion $0.83 7.20 Sysmex $3.20 billion 3.79 $328.73 million $0.51 37.97

BB Seguridade Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sysmex. BB Seguridade Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Sysmex on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, it offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; and lab assay services. Further, the company is involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, welfare, and genetic analysis services; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, and sells regenerative medicine products; develops, manufactures, and sells biodevices; develops, maintains, and sells computer software; and offers blood DNA testing service. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

