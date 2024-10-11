System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 592 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.92). 31,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 47,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($8.05) to GBX 630 ($8.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

System1 Group Stock Performance

About System1 Group

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 732.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 598.46. The company has a market capitalization of £76.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3,781.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

