System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 592 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.92). 31,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 47,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($8.05) to GBX 630 ($8.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYS1

System1 Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 732.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 598.46. The company has a market capitalization of £76.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3,781.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About System1 Group

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.