System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 592 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.92). 31,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 47,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.24).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($8.05) to GBX 630 ($8.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SYS1
System1 Group Stock Performance
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than System1 Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.