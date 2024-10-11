T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $211.45 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

