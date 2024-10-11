Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $185.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.27 and its 200-day moving average is $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

