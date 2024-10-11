Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.46. 6,428,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,310,634. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $982.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

