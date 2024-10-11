TAP Consulting LLC Buys 40,024 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,024 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 427,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 197,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

