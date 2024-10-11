TAP Consulting LLC Buys 620 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.8 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.67. The company had a trading volume of 237,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.83. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.24 and a 12 month high of $283.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,400 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.