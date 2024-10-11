TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 143,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $353,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $176.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

