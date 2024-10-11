TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.62. 54,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,292. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

