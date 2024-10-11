TAP Consulting LLC Has $576,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $11,095,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 266.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,563,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,404 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $13,825,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,009,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 346,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 16,275,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,516,211. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.