TAP Consulting LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,738. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

