Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY remained flat at $36.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

