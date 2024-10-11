Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY remained flat at $36.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $36.56.
About Tate & Lyle
