TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TDK Stock Down 1.8 %

TTDKY opened at $12.73 on Friday. TDK has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that TDK will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

