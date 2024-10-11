Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK remained flat at $2.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

