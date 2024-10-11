Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $447.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

