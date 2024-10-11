Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 815,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tenon Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 299,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,159. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 4,819.46% and a negative net margin of 411.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Report on TNON

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.