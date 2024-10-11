Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Ternium Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TX opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Ternium has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 72.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3,152.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

