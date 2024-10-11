Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Ternium Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TX opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Ternium has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ternium
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.