Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.28. 877,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,958. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

