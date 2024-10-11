Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.65.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

